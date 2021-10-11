Black Market Covid-19 Vaccine Cards Investigated on The Doctors

The Emmy Award-winning television show, The Doctors, kicked off its 14th season, hosted by board-certified plastic surgeon and series veteran Dr. Andrew Ordon.

The hour-long daytime syndicated program returned this season with the theme “A Prescription For A Better You,” designed to inspire and empower viewers to take control of their health and wellness.



In a key episode, The Doctors investigates a growing black market for COVID vaccine cards.

As the COVID-19 delta variant spreads and the pandemic shows little sign of relenting, restricting the unvaccinated from access to crowded venues has become an essential mitigation strategy.

Board-certified plastic surgeon and series veteran Dr. Ordon, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share more about what The Doctors investigation uncovered.

