In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, Bite Squad is using its popular app to help Beat Nb, a Tampa nonprofit battling neuroblastoma and other types of childhood cancer. The on-demand restaurant delivery service is promising to donate 10% of the market’s sales in September – up to $5,000 – to the local Tampa group. Download or go to the Bite Squad app on your phone or go to bitesquad.com to donate and order from your favorite restaurant in town.