USF Health Ob/Gyn and Assistant Professor Dr. Alyssa Brown says there are an abundance of safe and highly effective birth control options for women today.

Dr. Brown joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share different options for women and to explain how they work.

Dr. Brown warned that people need to beware of misinformation on the internet. The decision regarding birth control should be made with the guidance of a trusted health care professional.

From teens to adult women, there can be additional reasons to use “birth control” such as reducing heavy periods, pelvic pain, acne, and more.

