Bio-Marker Testing leads to Lung Cancer Survival Rates Rising

A new campaign hopes to educate the public about bio-marker testing that could save lives.
The targeted therapy is changing cancer treatment, by testing the tumor tissue, blood or bodily fluid is featured on BLOOM with Gayle Guyardo.
