Biking for a Cure

The Race Across America is one of the most respected and longest-running ultra-endurance cycling events in the world. This year, eight men will bike 3,000 miles across America in six days with one mission – beat pediatric cancer. The race begins on Saturday, June 19 in Oceanside, CA, and ends six days later, on Friday, June 25th in Annapolis, Maryland. Marc Julien, Team Captain, Dawn Zachman, Chief of Programs and Operations Officer, and Ever, Pediatric Cancer Warrior, join Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk more about the race.

