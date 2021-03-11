Big Tobacco and Youth Vaping

Dr. Diadra Biles who is the Tobacco Program Manager with the Hillsborough County Anti-Drug Alliance joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM with what parents need to know about Big Tobacco and it’s campaigns to lure in youth to try tobacco products.
