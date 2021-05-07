Big Prizes on Bloom Maternity Special

Bloom
Posted: / Updated:

Thanks to all the sponsors for providing some fabulous prizes for expectant moms on the BLOOM MATERNITY SPECIAL. One lucky expectant mom in our studio audience was the winner of a one night Mother’s Day staycation at the Vinoy Renaissance Resort and Golf Club…Plus a $125 spa credit that she can use on her ‘mom-to-be package’ which includes a restorative prenatal massage designed for the second and third trimesters as well as a soothing frangipani scalp massage.  

For your chance to win some of these prizes given to our audience, go to our Bloom facebook page Facebook.com/BloomTVShow

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss