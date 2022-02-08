Big Game Treats | Hot Fudge Buckeyes Fruit Kebabs

Dessert Diva Danette Randall joins Gayle Guyardo in the Bloom Kitchen with a Big Game Day treat sure to score you extra points at your football party!



Hot Fudge Buckeyes – Fruit Kebabs:

HOT FUDGE BUCKEYES

HOT FUDGE SAUCE

1- 14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup semi- sweet chocolate chips

2 tbls. unsalted butter

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla

In medium saucepan, over low/medium heat, stir together condensed milk, and chocolate chips, until chips are melted, and smooth.

Take off heat, stir in butter, salt, and vanilla. Stir until butter is melted. Pour into Mason jar, or something similar. Use immediately, or let cool. Keep in refrigerator. ( to re-heat place in microwave in 20-30 second intervals)

PEANUT BUTTER BALLS

1/2 cup peanut butter ( I like chunky, but you can use smooth)

2 1/2 tbls honey

3/4 cup quick cook oats

1/4 tsp. salt

Stir all ingredients well, until oatmeal is completely covered. Take one tsp. at a time, and roll into a tight ball. Place on pan, and chill in refrigerator.

To make the Buckeyes,

I used clear plastic dessert cups. You could use small clear plastic beverage cups, or small glass cups.

Drop about a tbls of hot fudge into bottom of your chosen cup. Add a peanut butter ball on top. Use cute football picks, or small forks to serve. ENJOY!

NOTE- You can use bittersweet, dark or milk chocolate.

The peanut butter balls, and hot fudge stay fresh in refrigerator for up to 10 days. You can also use a squeeze bottle to store hot fudge in. You can make the peanut butter balls bigger than 1 tsp, I just prefer them smaller.

