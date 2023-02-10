The Food Whisperer, Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with and easy hummus recipe and delicious mocktail!

SUPERBOWL FUNDAY WITH THE FOOD WHISPERER:

Roasted Cauliflower Hummus

Serves 2-4 Vegan

1 Lg Head Cauliflower, Cut Into Florets 1 Head Garlic, Peeled Or ½ C Peeled

Olive Oil Or Coconut Oil 1/3 C Tahini

1/4c Lemon Juice 1/2c Water

Sea Salt Cayenne Pepper

1. Preheat Oven To 425 Degrees.

2. Slice Cauliflower Into 2-Inch-Thick Steaks. Place On Well Oiled Cookie Sheet.

3. Peel Entire Head Of Garlic And Place With Cauliflower.

4. Drizzle With Oil, Sea Salt And A Light Sprinkle Of Cayenne.

5. Mix On Sheet Ensuring All Oil And Seasonings Are Mixed And Bake 20 -30 Minutes, Until Cauliflower Is Soft. Remove From Oven.

6. Place In Food Processor With Tahini And Lemon Juice. Puree, Add Water As Needed To Make Smooth.

7. Adjust Seasonings If Necessary.

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

Chicken Meatballs

1 Pound Ground Chicken 1 C Shredded Zucchini/ 1 Small

1 Clove Garlic Minced 1 Tbsp Hot Sauce

1/2 Tsp Himalayan Salt Avocado Oil Or Refined Coconut Oil For Frying

Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell 813-990-7428

Buffalo Sauce

½ C Cup Hot Sauce 2t Ghee Or Butter(You Can Use Coconut Oil)

1/2 Tsp Garlic Powder Small Can Coconut Cream

¼ Tsp Teaspoon Salt

1. In Large Bowl Mix All Meatball Ingredients With Hands Until Well Combined. Do Not Overmix.

2. Use Spoon To Portion Out 16 Individual, Uniform Balls. Roll Each Ball Between Your Palms Until Smooth. Place On A Large Plate Or Baking Sheet. Repeat Until All Meatball Mixture Is Used.

3. Heat A Large Skillet Over Medium Heat And Add Enough Oil To Coat The Bottom With A Thin Layer. Add Meatballs In One Layer, Making Sure To Not Overcrowd. Cook Until Bottoms Are Browned Then, Using A Spatula, Push Meatballs Around Until All Sides Are Browned And Meatballs Are Cooked Through.

4. When All Meatballs Are Cooked, Pour In All Sauce Ingredients And Stir Until Smooth. Cook Until Bubbly Then Reduce Heat To Low, Until Sauce Is Slightly Thickened, And Meatballs Have Absorbed Some Sauce, About 3-5 Minutes.

Lemon Rosemary Mint Iced Tea

2 Qt Filtered Water ½ Bunch Ea. Rosemary And Mint

½ Organic Lemon (Or Orange)

1. Thin Slice Lemon And Place In Pitcher.

2. Add Herbs On Top Of Citrus And Macerate.

3. Fill Pitcher With Water, Cover And Place Out In Sunshine For 4 Hours.

4. Place In Refrigerator And Enjoy.

