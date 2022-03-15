Better Food Means Better Living

The founder of True Food Kitchen, Dr. Andrew Weil, who is also an integrative medicine doctor joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the science behind how food can lead you to a longer healthier life.

Tampa’s newest restaurant is now open in Midtown Tampa. True Food Kitchen is the only restaurant fundamentally based on science which ensures all of its craveable dishes and drinks work to increase the longevity of our people and planet.

Each one of the True Food Kitchen restaurants has its own chef-led culinary team who take ingredients, spices and one-of-a-kind finds to bold new heights with an eye for peak-season freshness, bright flavors and combinations, and an always creative take on your classic favorites. At the True Food Kitchen table, we believe you should eat with passion. We believe the choices you make should sustain your appetite, your health and your planet. We believe in approaching food – both making it and eating it – with genuine curiosity and a healthy dose of creativity.

