Master Scott Van Kleeck, 5th Degree Black Belt, Owner of APEX Academy of Martial Arts appears on the Bloom Children’s Health Special with host Gayle Guyardo and her guest co-host Jake, a Pediatric Warrior and National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Ambassador to demonstrate the importance and mental and physical benefits of martial arts for kids. Senior Instructor Timothy Meech, 3rd Degree Black Belt and Senior Instructor Cheyenne Woodward, 2nd Degree Black Belt from APEX Academy of Martial Arts also appear with some of their young students to showcase their skills. For more information on APEX Academy of Martial Arts visit www.apexacademyma.com