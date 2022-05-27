It’s high energy, aerobic, and downright fun.



More people are turning to belly dancing as an entertaining way to get fit.



Jennifer Sobel, a professional belly dance instructor and creator of The Belly Dance Solution, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about the unexpected benefits that come from belly dancing.



Sobel told Guyardo “belly dancing also offers various mental and emotional benefits such as boosting your confidence, helping women feel more feminine, and being a fun way to relieve stress.”

