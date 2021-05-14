Being Pregnant During a Pandemic

Dr. Kecia Gaither is a double board-certified physician in OB/GYN and Maternal Fetal Medicine and holds a Masters’ degree in Public Health. She is also, a perinatal consultant and women’s health expert, Gaither’s expertise is grounded in both research and her professional experience in caring for women with diabetes, HIV and obesity in pregnancy.

Dr. Gaither joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with what moms-to-be need to know during the pandemic.

Watch Bloom Weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8. Bloom also streams on Flixx.net.