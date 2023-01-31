Radiant Church, considered one of the fastest growing churches in America, was planted back in 2013 by Pastor Aaron Burke and his wife, Katie Burke. They had a dream to impact the Tampa Bay community, and since its launch, they have seen incredible growth and expansion. Now with 8 locations, including online and their newest location in Westchase, their reach and impact stretches throughout Tampa Bay.

Radiant Church and its community have strived to make a difference in the lives of others by being quick to help when disaster strikes. When Hurricane Ian devastated parts of Florida, they sent teams of people and resources to help however they could, and when gas prices shattered records last year, Radiant Church gave out $10,000 in gas cards.

They have done and are doing so much to help the community, not only when disaster strikes, but also by creating and having a space for all walks of life to be united and welcomed in their church to become spiritually whole.

The Lead Pastor of Radiant Church, Pastor Aaron Burke, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss the spiritual brokenness seen in the world and how revival and prayer can lead to becoming spiritually whole.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.