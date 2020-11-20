Beat Fall Allergies Without Medication

Jennifer Ernst, CEO co-founder of Tivic Health discusses a drug-free, non-invasive product called ClearUP® Sinus Pain Relief. It’s a bioelectronic device that offers on-the-spot treatments wherever, whenever you need it. It emits low-current electrical stimulation and glides away sinus pain after quick 5-minute treatments. FDA cleared and clinically proven, ClearUP is the new, better way to manage allergy-related sinus pain and pressure. For more information viewers can visit tivichealth.com or call 1-888-276-6888