About 70% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in homes, so it is critical to know how to perform CPR.

The American Heart Association’s Director of Community Impact, Courtney Burt, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to emphasize the importance of knowing CPR, why some people are hesitant to step in and give someone CPR, and demonstrate the proper way to perform CPR.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.