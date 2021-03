The chefs at Haven have embraced smoking as a cooking technique for years, from ham to mayonnaise, the list of ingredients is endless. Last year, our beloved homemade smoker of 15 years was stolen.

While researching for a replacement, our passion for live fire cooking went to another level. Inspired by this act of larceny, we bring you our version of barbecue.

Executive Chef Chad Johnson joins Gayle Guyardo to talk about the new hot spot in Tampa Bay.