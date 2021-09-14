Bay Area Woman Gives Away Designer Couture Wedding Dresses to Health Care Workers

Out of gratitude, a Tampa Bay woman came up with the idea to give hospital workers saving the lives of those battling Covid-19 free designer couture wedding dresses.

Little did she know that, that she would end up in the hospital, fighting for her own life after contracting Covid-19.

Now Shannon Keil of The Regent is ramping up her efforts.

Keil joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health & wellness show, Bloom to share how you can nominate a healthcare worker to win one of beautiful designer dresses.

You can still nominate someone to win a dress before September 15th, by sending a 500 word or less essay to skeil@theregentfl.com

