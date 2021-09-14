Bay Area Woman Gives Away Designer Couture Wedding Dresses to Health Care Workers

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Out of gratitude, a Tampa Bay woman came up with the idea to give hospital workers saving the lives of those battling Covid-19 free designer couture wedding dresses.

Little did she know that, that she would end up in the hospital, fighting for her own life after contracting Covid-19.

Now Shannon Keil of The Regent is ramping up her efforts.

Keil joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health & wellness show, Bloom to share how you can nominate a healthcare worker to win one of beautiful designer dresses.

You can still nominate someone to win a dress before September 15th, by sending a 500 word or less essay to skeil@theregentfl.com

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss