Happy Healthy Human Coach Michele Cuffe joins Bloom’s Women’s Health Special with a delicious Banana Oat Flour Bread Recipe. Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.
Banana Oat Flour Bread Recipe
3 medium bananas
3 large eggs
1 1/2 oat flour (arrowhead mills)
1/2 cup coconut sugar
1/3 cup avocado oil
Dash of cinnamon
1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
1 tbsp baking powder
1 cup blueberries
Oven at 350 degrees
Mash bananas
Add oil and eggs Mix well
Add oat flour, coconut sugar, vanilla, baking powder, and
cinnamon.
Fold in Blue berries
Spray loaf pan and spread with a spatula
Bake 50-60 min and let cool!