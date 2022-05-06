Happy Healthy Human Coach Michele Cuffe joins Bloom’s Women’s Health Special with a delicious Banana Oat Flour Bread Recipe. Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



Banana Oat Flour Bread Recipe

3 medium bananas

3 large eggs

1 1/2 oat flour (arrowhead mills)

1/2 cup coconut sugar

1/3 cup avocado oil

Dash of cinnamon

1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp baking powder

1 cup blueberries

Oven at 350 degrees

Mash bananas

Add oil and eggs Mix well

Add oat flour, coconut sugar, vanilla, baking powder, and

cinnamon.

Fold in Blue berries

Spray loaf pan and spread with a spatula

Bake 50-60 min and let cool!