Founder and Culinary Creator of Gigi’s Cupcakes, Gigi Butler, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with a delicious recipe for bacon-wrapped dates.

BACON WRAPPED DATES

Ingredients:

1 pkg 8oz cream cheese (softened)

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1/4 tsp sage

1/4 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp tarragon

1/4 tsp garlic salt

1/4 tsp Italian seasoning

2 8oz pkg Pitted Dates

1 12oz pkg bacon

Directions:

Mix all ingredients except pitted dates and bacon in bowl.

Take tsp full of cream cheese mixture and fill into date.

Then take 1/2 slice of bacon and wrap around date then secure with a toothpick.

Place on baking tray and bake at 375 for 18-20 mins.

