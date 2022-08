Pediatrician Maribelis Perez, MD of Premier Community HealthCare appears on the Bloom Children’s Health Special with host Gayle Guyardo to discuss health and wellness for children heading back to school and the importance of children’s wellness exams and the $15 special offer. For more information www.PremierHC.org | 352-518-2000 Premier Community HealthCare Multiple Locations Throughout Pasco & Hernando Counties