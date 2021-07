Award Winning Dancers & Brothers Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy are Bringing Stripped Down to Tampa Bay

Brothers Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy will bring their “Stripped Down” tour, filled with storytelling and breathtaking dance experiences to Tampa Bay.



The Brothers join Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about what we can expect from their new breakout show, which is coming to Tampa on Saturday August 21st at Tampa Theatre.

