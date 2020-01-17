Award Season Red Carpet Hacks You Can Do at Home

Lifestyle Expert and Blogger, Ashlee McGeehan is showing us some red carpet hacks you can use too.

Red carpet hacks to try at home:

Tame flyaways with lip balm. Use lipstick with blue undertones to make your teeth look whiter. Using white eyeliner on the waterline of the eye will make your eyes look bigger. Use a scarf to protect make up when putting on your clothes. Nylon socks can remove D.O. Wear shoes slightly larger.

For more lifestyle, health, and beauty tips, check out Ashlee’s Blog: roseandoakblog.com.