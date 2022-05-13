Soleil Moon Frye actress, director, producer, screenwriter and documentarian best known for her roles as Punky Brewster’s titular character and The Proud Family’s Zoey Howzer, currently streaming on Disney+.

Actor, director, writer and mom of four Soleil Moon Frye that many may know from the popular 1980’s sitcom, Punky Brewster, who is also currently starring in the Disney animated series reboot The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on Disney+, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about an important Meningitis B campaign designed to educated parents and students.

Soleil’s oldest daughter, Poet, who just turned 16 is getting ready for her next phase of growing up, thinking about her career aspirations and potential plans for college and independence.

May is a time when many families are holding their breath as their teens make college decisions and prepare for their next big milestone.

Just like many of her fans, Soleil’s children are nearing the age of independence and it is her mission to help set them up for a healthy future.



That’s why Soleil is thrilled to work with GSK as a spokesperson for the second year of its public health awareness campaign, “Ask2BSure,” aimed to raise awareness among parents of teens and young adults about meningitis B vaccination.

With Poet now vaccinated, she’s on a mission to educate and empower fellow parents to start important discussions with

their children’s healthcare providers about this vaccination that many teens may miss, and one that could help protect them against a potentially life-threatening disease.

