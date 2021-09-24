Arts in the Army

Sergeant First Class Philip Kennedy Johnson of the United States Army joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about his love of art.



Phillip Kennedy Johnson is an Eisner-nominated writer and musician living in the Washington DC/Baltimore region.



His comics work has been published by DC, Marvel, BOOM! Studios, Archaia, IDW, Aftershock and Scout Comics.



He is the creator of the comic series The Last God from DC Black Label, Last Sons of America, Warlords of Appalachia, Smoketown and many more.



Outside of writing, Johnson is a soldier, trumpet player, composer, arranger and teacher.



As a Sergeant First Class in the United States Army, he regularly tours the continental U.S. with the United States Army Field Band and the Federal Brass of Washington, DC.



Prior to joining the Army Field Band, he toured the world with the Glenn Miller Orchestra and has performed with the Moscow Ballet, the Dallas Opera, Washington Symphonic Brass, the Lexington Philharmonic, and the Benny Goodman Orchestra.



Johnson is a devoted lover of America art forms, especially jazz, comic books, and mixed martial arts.



He will fight anyone who argues that MMA came from Brazil.

