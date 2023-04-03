Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of South Florida (USF), Dr. Elizabeth Hordge-Freeman, and Associate Professor of Animation & Digital Modeling at USF, McArthur Freeman, II, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about how they use artificial intelligence to generate artwork.

They say “[their] use of artificial intelligence is intended to create alternate realities as a way to retell Black stories,… and as a tool, [artificial intelligence] is exciting and invaluable, because in [their] work it allows [them] to bring together sociology, art, and technology.”

