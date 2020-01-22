Art of Cosmetic Aesthetics: Stubborn Belly Fat

Human trafficking is an epidemic in America. Did you know Florida is among the three worst states for human trafficking?

A new documentary about the human trafficking epidemic in America – was produced by a Tampa resident and features women trafficked in the Tampa area.

Joining Bloom is Geoffrey Rogers - the CEO of the US institute against human trafficking' who is also the Executive Producer of the new documentary, 'Blind Eyes Opened'... Along with Edie Rhea- a survivor and the executive director of healing root.