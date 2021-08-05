Art As Expression

Throughout history, people have used art to express their religious or moral beliefs, recreate a historical moment, or project self-expression.

Local Tampa artist, Cam Parker, who channels current world events, pop culture moments, and self-identity into his work, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about where what drives and motivates him to express social issues through art.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.