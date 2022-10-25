Creative Clay Artist Member Ali Vasquez and Creative Clay Public Relations Manager Kerry Kriseman join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to doodle some fall art and share how Creative Clay is on a mission to make art accessible for all including those with disabilities.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.