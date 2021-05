Laura Bradley of Go Running Tours Florida joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to help share the excitement building as runners get ready for a virtual event on Tampa’s historical Bayshore Blvd.

Watch Bloom weekdays from Noon to 1 p.m. on these channels: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 435 – You can also find Bloom streaming on FLIXX.net.