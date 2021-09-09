Armenian Dance Troupe shares Cultural Experience in Tampa Bay

Through it’s Child’s Fund Program the Rotary Children’s fund is giving children the chance to share their cultural experiences with others. The hope is to bring the world together in peace and harmony.

The Vitaly Armenian Dance Troupe joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with an incredible performance that highlights music and dance in their home country.

