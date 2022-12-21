Besides being popular for winning the World Cup, Argentina is known for the Tango. Bloom now airs in Argentina on DBTV Network! To celebrate, Dance Instructor Danilo Forte with the Real Ballroom joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to teach her the Tango.

