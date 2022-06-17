Are you living with a narcissist? If you feel emotionally abused and never know from one moment to the next if your partner is Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde, learn how to recognize this nightmare relationship.



Life Coach and Author, Chandra Alexander, MSW, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how to know if your dealing with a narcissist and when you should get out of that relationship.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



