Are you in a breadcrumb relationship?

Tracy Crossley the author of “Overcoming Insecure Attachment: 8 Proven Steps to Recognizing Anxious and Avoidant Attachment Styles and Building Healthier, Happier Relationships” joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how to tell if you’re in a “breadcrumb relationship”.



” Breadcrumbing ” is the act of showing interest only when the other person is losing interest to keep them holding onto the relationship. You “throw crumbs” here and there to keep them excited without much effort on your part.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.





