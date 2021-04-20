April is Stress Awareness Month

Is your exercise making you more stressed? Are you ignoring the signs that you may need more recovery? Certified Personal Trainer and Fitness Professional Mary Pat McGuire of Shapes Fitness for Women discusses the importance of recovery which is often the missing link to reducing stress. Mind-body movements help reduce anxiety, improve sleep, and improve overall sense of well-being. Mary Pat shows Gayle Guyardo and Titus O’Neil some yoga breathing techniques to help in the BLOOM FITNESS SPECIAL.
