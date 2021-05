TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man they say is on the run after beating and kidnapping a victim who was eventually able to escape at a gas station.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Cody Jackson, got into a fight with the victim around 11 a.m. Sunday at a home on King Charles Circle in Seffner. At one point, deputies say Jackson grabbed a piece of wood and hit the victim on the head, causing serious injuries.