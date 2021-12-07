“Apparently There Were Complaints” | Multiple Emmy® and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Sharon Gless joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom about her new memoir

(The Hill) - A majority of Americans say they oppose overturning Roe v. Wade, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill.

Fifty-four percent of respondents polled said they opposed overturning Roe v. Wade if the court were to roll back the ruling and leave abortion laws to the states. Forty-six percent of voters said they were in favor of repealing it when asked the same question.