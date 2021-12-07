Spanning her childhood and five decades as an actress in Hollywood, from her work on “Cagney & Lacey,” “Queer as Folk,” “Burn Notice,” and countless other shows, movies, and international stage productions, Gless holds nothing back in this deeply personal book that spills all in her laugh-out-loud, juicy and touching life story.
“Apparently There Were Complaints” delves into Gless’ remarkable career and explores her complicated family, struggles with alcoholism, and her fear of romantic commitment as well as her encounters with some of Hollywood’s biggest names. Brutally honest and incredibly relatable, Gless puts it all out on the page in the same way she has lived—never with moderation.
“Apparently There Were Complaints” | Multiple Emmy® and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Sharon Gless joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom about her new memoir
