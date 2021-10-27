Anti-Aging Skincare for Your Zip Code!

October is National Woman’s Small Business Month. Small business owner & DYNAMO Ulli Haslacher, Founder & CEO of Pour Moi Climate Smart Skincare talks with Bloom Host Gayle Guyardo about Pour Moi – one of the few small businesses to have won one of TIME Magazine’s Best 100 Inventions Of The Year.

Special TV Offer: Product: 3-Step Rotating System: Southeast

Special Pricing:  $99 + Free Shipping + with CODE WSB20 take an additional $20 off to receive a very special price of $79 + Free Shipping

Retail Value: $150

Offer Good Through: 11/08/21

Phone: 909-243-1456

Website:  www.pourmoiskincare.com/Florida

