Dr. Marisol Teijeiro ND, known fondly as “Queen of the Thrones” joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with the anti-aging benefits of castor oil.

Castor oil has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for various health conditions, including anti-aging benefits. Here are some of the anti-aging benefits of castor oil:

Moisturizes the skin: Castor oil is a natural humectant, which means it helps to lock in moisture in the skin. This can help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Dr. Marisol highly recommends buying castor oil that is stored in glass containers, is certified organic, and cold pressed.

Here are just some of the benefits found in castor oil:

Reduces inflammation: Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid, which has anti-inflammatory properties. Applying castor oil to the skin can help to reduce inflammation and puffiness, which can make the skin look more youthful.

Stimulates collagen production: Collagen is a protein that is essential for healthy, youthful-looking skin. Castor oil can help to stimulate the production of collagen in the skin, which can help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Improves skin elasticity: Castor oil can help to improve the elasticity of the skin, which can help to prevent sagging and wrinkles.

Fights free radicals: Castor oil is rich in antioxidants, which can help to neutralize free radicals that damage the skin and contribute to the aging process.

Overall, castor oil can be a valuable addition to your skincare routine if you’re looking for natural ways to fight the signs of aging. However, it’s important to note that everyone’s skin is different, and what works for one person may not work for another. It’s always a good idea to do a patch test before using any new skincare product, and to talk to your dermatologist if you have any concerns about using castor oil on your skin.

