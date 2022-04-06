While mask mandates around the country have been lifted, mandates still remain in effect for airline travel through at least April 18th.



With this mandate still in effect, we have seen a rise in aggressive and unruly passengers.



This year alone there have been 961 reports of “bad behavior” from airline travelers.



Dr. Wayne Pernell, an expert in human behaviors, a leadership coach, who holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with what to expect in a post COVID world.

