An “Instaworthy” Spot for Fun Fall Pics in Riverview

In her ongoing series “Gayle On The Go”, Gayle Guyardo the host of the syndicated health and wellness show Bloom stopped by and found a really fun fall Instagram wall on site that customers can swing by and take creative pictures with pumpkins.



Fields & Table in Riverview, Florida sources fresh and healthy produce sourced locally from Florida growers.



The market also features Florida specialty foods and lifts up local by stocking it’s shelves with healthy food options for families.



Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.