AMRAK Anti-Bully Film Designed to Save Lives

Amrak created to shine light on the evil in our world, to stand up for those that can’t, and to speak for those that are silent and to act for those that are too afraid. We are here to stand together to try and put an end to bullying.

Film producer Sean Roberts joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with why he creates films to help the youth of today find positivity.

