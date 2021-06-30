America’s Top Dog featured on Bloom with Gayle Guyardo

Season 2 of America’s Top Dog is now airing on A&E, and host Curt Menefee, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about what viewers can expect.

In the show, five dogs and their handlers, usually four police K-9 teams and one civilian team, compete in a three-phase competition.

The first phase, the Canine Combine, is an obstacle course that includes the car slalom, the fire escape, the high jump, the rope bridge, and the splashdown. The fastest four dogs through the Combine advance to the next phase.

The next phase is the Boneyard, a scent detection test, where the dogs try to find as many scented objects as possible, and alert their handlers to the find, in a maze of rooms in five minutes or less.

The dog that completes the phase the fastest wins the title of “America’s Top Dog,” $10,000, an additional $5,000 donated to the animal charity of their choice, and the opportunity to compete in the grand finale, which has a $25,000 prize.

