Plant-based meat seems to be everywhere now.



Even fast food chains such as Burger King, McDonalds and Taco Bell offer meat alternatives.



At America’s Test Kitchen, more people are following vegetable-focused but flexible eating.



In fact, 21% of meat eaters now buy plant-based meat.



While many who eat plant-based do it for ethical, environmental, and/or health reasons, concepts like “Meatless Mondays” and “mostly vegan” have also made it perfectly acceptable to eat a cheeseburger for dinner one night and a cauliflower steak the next.



America’s test Kitchen recently released Cooking with Plant Based Meat, a book created to show how to cook successfully with these modern meat mimickers—producing juicy, savory, meaty flavor—and transform them into a broad array of mouthwatering dishes that make sustainable meat-free eating feel luxurious.



Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom features America’s Test Kitchen as Chef Joe Gitter demonstrates modern plant-based eating, while addressing storage strategies, the plethora of plant-based meat and dairy options on the market, and nutritional needs and how to meet them.



Watch this story for the top 12 tips for cooking with plant-based meats!

