The Alzheimer’s Association Community Educator, Mike Vega, and Nurse Practitioner, who also lost her grandfather to Alzheimer’s, Alexandra La Puente, join Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with more on how families can get help.

Mike Vega shares more about how Alzheimer’s impacts the Hispanic community, as they are at a higher risk. Plus, Alexandra La Puente shares tips for caregivers, which she learned while she cared for her grandfather, Tito, for years.

