Victoria Downing a Somatic Experiencing Practitioner joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with how this alternative therapy treats trauma and stressor-related disorders like PTSD.

“Trauma isn’t so much the event it’s how we process the event.” said Downing. She went on to say that many time we get a narrative stuck in our heads after experiencing trauma. “I’m bad, there is something wrong with me, I’m not good enough.” are some of the examples Downing shared that people hang on to throughout their lives

Downing said Somatic Experiencing modalities allow clients to release trauma held in the body and help them see through the old belief systems that are prohibiting them from living their best life.

“It begins with cultivating a sense of gentle self awareness.” she said.

