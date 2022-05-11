There are a lot of things in your home that can trigger allergies.

Dust mites are one of the most common indoor allergens. They’re microscopic bugs that commonly live in furniture and mattresses in your home.

Pollen is another common allergen. If you’re allergic to pollen, your symptoms of sneezing, watery eyes, or an itchy throat might be worse when pollen increases in the spring.

Pet dander and pet saliva are also common allergens.

Mold spores can cause mild to severe allergic reactions if you have a mold allergy.

Cigarette smoke is another culprit found to irritate and worsen allergy symptoms in many people.

Experts say you should avoid smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke, especially if you have allergies.

