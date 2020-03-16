Live Now
LIVE COVERAGE: To curb spread of coronavirus, massive shutdowns underway across US

Allergy Myths

Bloom
Posted: / Updated:

With us today is MinuteClinic Nurse Practitioner, Angela Swary, who is here to debunk 5 common myths about spring allergies and seasonal allergy treatment. You can’t develop seasonal allergies as an adult if you didn’t have them as a child. • It’s true that the majority of people do in fact get allergies for the first time as a child. • But, seasonal allergies can develop in adults with no prior history. This can occur in your 30s and 40s or as late as your 50s and 60s. • When people move to a new home in their community or to a new region of the country, they are exposed to allergens they may not have encountered where they previously lived. And sometimes that triggers an allergic reaction. It doesn’t really matter which allergy medicine you choose. They all bring relief. • Everyone reacts differently to allergy medications. It’s a bit of trial and error and sometimes you may need to try a couple different types of medicine until you learn what works best for you. • There are three basic types of over the counter medicines for seasonal allergies o Antihistamines: ease symptoms like runny nose, itchy or watery eyes. Certain antihistamines can cause drowsiness, so that’s something to consider if you operate machinery or drive a lot. o Decongestants: can be used for quick, temporary relief of nasal and sinus congestion. They can increase blood pressure and may cause insomnia and headaches for some, so they are not recommended if you have hypertension, heart disease or if you are pregnant. o Corticosteroid Sprays: prevent and relieve stuffiness, sneezing and a runny nose. For some, they can cause nasal irritation and nose bleeds. • If you’re having trouble gaining relief, come in and see us at any MinuteClinic inside select CVS Pharmacy stores in the Tampa metro area. We’ll evaluate you and may be able to prescribe something stronger to help you combat the symptoms. Another option is trying a MinuteClinic video visit available at MinuteClinic.com or on your CVS mobile app. • Lastly, I always recommend saline eye drops and saline nasal sprays. Constant flushing will help clear allergens from these areas. You should take allergy medicine as soon as you begin to experience symptoms. • You should take allergy medicine two to four weeks prior to the time period when you typically experience allergic symptoms for the first time. • Beginning treatment in advance helps to reduce and block histamines that cause inflammation and allergy symptoms. Hot days are the worst for allergies. Rain brings relief. • This one is a bit of a trick. • It’s the wind that is the biggest nemesis for allergy suffers because it blows tree pollen into the air. So hot, humid days are not as bad as hot, or cool, windy days. • Also, steady rain does help to weigh down pollen. But the heavy winds associated with thunderstorms carries pollen long distances and causes grains to rupture. So rain is not always good for allergy sufferers. Time of day makes no difference when it comes to allergy exposure outdoors. • Trees pollinate in the early morning and peak hours are 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. • So, if you are a morning jogger or walker and suffer from allergies, you may want to switch to a late afternoon/evening routine. • Also, on these days, run your car air conditioning as opposed to having the windows down.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"

Ways to cope with anxiety over coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ways to cope with anxiety over coronavirus concerns"

Metropolitan Ministries CV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metropolitan Ministries CV"

Coronavirus Concerns: Will Tampa bars and restaurants shut down?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Concerns: Will Tampa bars and restaurants shut down?"

Gov. DeSantis provides coronavirus update Sunday, March 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis provides coronavirus update Sunday, March 15"

New CDC guidelines recommend limiting large gatherings to 50 people

Thumbnail for the video titled "New CDC guidelines recommend limiting large gatherings to 50 people"

Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose"

Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows"

Sunrise and Sunset times equal today...but not on the spring equinox

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunrise and Sunset times equal today...but not on the spring equinox"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss