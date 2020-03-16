Allergy Myths

With us today is MinuteClinic Nurse Practitioner, Angela Swary, who is here to debunk 5 common myths about spring allergies and seasonal allergy treatment. You can’t develop seasonal allergies as an adult if you didn’t have them as a child. • It’s true that the majority of people do in fact get allergies for the first time as a child. • But, seasonal allergies can develop in adults with no prior history. This can occur in your 30s and 40s or as late as your 50s and 60s. • When people move to a new home in their community or to a new region of the country, they are exposed to allergens they may not have encountered where they previously lived. And sometimes that triggers an allergic reaction. It doesn’t really matter which allergy medicine you choose. They all bring relief. • Everyone reacts differently to allergy medications. It’s a bit of trial and error and sometimes you may need to try a couple different types of medicine until you learn what works best for you. • There are three basic types of over the counter medicines for seasonal allergies o Antihistamines: ease symptoms like runny nose, itchy or watery eyes. Certain antihistamines can cause drowsiness, so that’s something to consider if you operate machinery or drive a lot. o Decongestants: can be used for quick, temporary relief of nasal and sinus congestion. They can increase blood pressure and may cause insomnia and headaches for some, so they are not recommended if you have hypertension, heart disease or if you are pregnant. o Corticosteroid Sprays: prevent and relieve stuffiness, sneezing and a runny nose. For some, they can cause nasal irritation and nose bleeds. • If you’re having trouble gaining relief, come in and see us at any MinuteClinic inside select CVS Pharmacy stores in the Tampa metro area. We’ll evaluate you and may be able to prescribe something stronger to help you combat the symptoms. Another option is trying a MinuteClinic video visit available at MinuteClinic.com or on your CVS mobile app. • Lastly, I always recommend saline eye drops and saline nasal sprays. Constant flushing will help clear allergens from these areas. You should take allergy medicine as soon as you begin to experience symptoms. • You should take allergy medicine two to four weeks prior to the time period when you typically experience allergic symptoms for the first time. • Beginning treatment in advance helps to reduce and block histamines that cause inflammation and allergy symptoms. Hot days are the worst for allergies. Rain brings relief. • This one is a bit of a trick. • It’s the wind that is the biggest nemesis for allergy suffers because it blows tree pollen into the air. So hot, humid days are not as bad as hot, or cool, windy days. • Also, steady rain does help to weigh down pollen. But the heavy winds associated with thunderstorms carries pollen long distances and causes grains to rupture. So rain is not always good for allergy sufferers. Time of day makes no difference when it comes to allergy exposure outdoors. • Trees pollinate in the early morning and peak hours are 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. • So, if you are a morning jogger or walker and suffer from allergies, you may want to switch to a late afternoon/evening routine. • Also, on these days, run your car air conditioning as opposed to having the windows down.