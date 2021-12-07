All You Can Eat Oysters | Tampa Oyster Festival

John Wakefield the Board Chair of Frameworks joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about this weekends big event.



The Tampa Oyster Festival is presented by Frameworks of Tampa Bay. Frameworks’ mission is to empower educators, youth services professionals, parents/guardians with training, coaching and research-based resources to equip students with social and emotional skills.



The Tampa Oyster Festival is happening

Sunday, December 12, 2021 | 2 – 6 p.m. at Tabellas at Delaney Creek (5818 Causeway Blvd, Tampa, FL 33619). Sadly Bloom was just notified the festival is now sold out.

