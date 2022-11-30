Frameworks of Tampa Bay Board Chairman John Wakefiled joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the 4th Annual Tampa Oyster Fest on December 11, 2022.

Tampa Bay Oyster Fest will have all you can eat oysters, unlimited beverages & low country boil supports Frameworks of Tampa Bay.

Frameworks of Tampa Bay is a nonprofit organization whose vision is to be the local expert in emotional intelligence (EQ) for youth which is achieved through services including school and district consultation, educator and mentor professional development, teacher coaching, parent and community engagement sessions, and data and evaluation services.

It’s mission is to empower educators, youth services professionals, and parents and guardians with training, coaching, and research-based resources to equip youth with emotional intelligence skills.

The organization also supports adults in helping children build the skills to identify and manage emotions in constructive ways, preparing them to succeed personally, academically, and one day professionally.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



